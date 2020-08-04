Comparing electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares electroCore and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $2.39 million 37.17 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.51 InMode $156.36 million 6.85 $61.15 million $1.60 20.94

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -1,445.53% -133.55% -99.60% InMode 34.56% 37.88% 31.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for electroCore and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 3 3 0 2.50 InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

electroCore presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 247.64%. InMode has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.10%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than InMode.

Summary

InMode beats electroCore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

