Head-To-Head Analysis: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -151.18% -105.97% -35.21% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -241.66% -4,223.68% -89.02%

56.1% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ADMA Biologics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.89%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 9.94 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -3.67 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 15.90 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -4.68

ADMA Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in preclinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; and Galidesivir, an RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

