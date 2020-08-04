Head-To-Head Contrast: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Ally Financial (OTCMKTS:ALLY)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Ally Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $27.30 million 1.71 $1.68 million N/A N/A Ally Financial $6.39 billion 1.20 $1.72 billion $3.72 5.52

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 8.68% 3.72% 0.58% Ally Financial 10.87% 5.82% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Financial and Ally Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ally Financial 1 3 15 0 2.74

Ally Financial has a consensus price target of $27.66, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ally Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Peoples Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending. Deposit services include interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA) accounts. The Bank provides depository accounts to individuals; small and middle market businesses, and state, county and local government entities in its trade area at interest rates consistent with market conditions. It also offers a range of services, including wire transfer services, cash management and Internet banking.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment provides consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment offers senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. It primarily focuses on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also provides commercial banking products and services. In addition, it offers digital securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

