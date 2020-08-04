First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) & Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Critical Survey

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) and Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Choice Bancorp and Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.52%. Given Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Commerce is more favorable than First Choice Bancorp.

Dividends

First Choice Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of Commerce pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Choice Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of First Choice Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Choice Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Bank of Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Choice Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Bancorp $98.05 million 1.78 $27.85 million N/A N/A Bank of Commerce $63.75 million 1.99 $14.96 million $0.83 9.12

First Choice Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

First Choice Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Bancorp and Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Bancorp 25.42% 9.52% 1.46% Bank of Commerce 21.79% 8.72% 1.01%

Summary

First Choice Bancorp beats Bank of Commerce on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and international services. First Choice Bancorp operates through 11 branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, San Diego, and West Los Angeles, California and 1 loan production office located in Manhattan Beach, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, construction loans, term loans, and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides sweep arrangements and safe deposit boxes; and collection, electronic banking, payroll processing, and ATM and point of sale services. The company operates through 10 full service facilities and 1 limited service facility in northern California. Bank of Commerce Holdings is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

