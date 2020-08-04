Financial Analysis: IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (NASDAQ:NIMU)

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A IRIDEX 0 0 2 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. Given IRIDEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A N/A -$1.62 million N/A N/A IRIDEX $43.45 million 0.66 -$8.81 million ($0.64) -3.23

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRIDEX.

Profitability

This table compares Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -2,509.09% -70.59% IRIDEX -17.71% -31.74% -21.17%

Risk and Volatility

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

