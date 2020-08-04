iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) & Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Head to Head Comparison

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Luckin Coffee’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.02 -$23.20 million N/A N/A Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 4.55 -$241.26 million N/A N/A

iPic Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iPic Entertainment and Luckin Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67

Luckin Coffee has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,800.83%. Given Luckin Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats iPic Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 115 screens at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.