Contrasting SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) & Lloyds Banking Group (OTCMKTS:LYG)

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Lloyds Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.09 billion 0.86 $232.99 million N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group $23.33 billion 1.05 $3.73 billion $0.53 2.62

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Risk & Volatility

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A Lloyds Banking Group 1 4 8 0 2.54

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 21.55% 14.03% 1.03% Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

