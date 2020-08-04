Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) versus National Storage Affiliates Trust (OTCMKTS:NSA) Head-To-Head Review

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus target price of $30.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Risk & Volatility

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 5.43 $3.98 million $1.54 20.10 Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.80% 0.29% 0.11% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Keppel REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

