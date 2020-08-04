Financial Comparison: Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) vs. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Neuralstem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -0.90 Neuralstem $260,000.00 6.54 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Biosciences and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 1 2 4 0 2.43 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $7.71, suggesting a potential upside of 193.32%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -139.82% -111.10% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

Risk & Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Neuralstem on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.