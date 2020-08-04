Head-To-Head Survey: Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) vs. Fastly (NASDAQ:FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million 56.88 -$71.49 million ($0.70) -159.51 Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.00 -$4.05 million $1.17 30.89

Cornerstone OnDemand has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cornerstone OnDemand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand -2.45% 40.09% 6.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fastly and Cornerstone OnDemand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 3 2 4 0 2.11 Cornerstone OnDemand 2 3 4 0 2.22

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 65.97%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus price target of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Fastly.

Volatility and Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand beats Fastly on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

