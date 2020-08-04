Analyzing YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get YayYo alerts:

0.1% of YayYo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares YayYo and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YayYo N/A N/A N/A Pegasystems -7.66% -16.83% -7.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for YayYo and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YayYo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pegasystems 0 1 7 0 2.88

YayYo presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 815.49%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $118.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given YayYo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YayYo is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YayYo and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YayYo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pegasystems $911.38 million 10.44 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -94.66

YayYo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems.

Summary

YayYo beats Pegasystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products for businesses with capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for YayYo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YayYo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.