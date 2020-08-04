Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) versus Magnachip Semiconductor (NASDAQ:MX) Head to Head Review

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -2,689.78% -182.63% -127.04% Magnachip Semiconductor 3.65% -172.13% 6.79%

This table compares Resonant and Magnachip Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 203.15 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -2.79 Magnachip Semiconductor $792.20 million 0.53 -$21.83 million $0.48 24.81

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Resonant and Magnachip Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Resonant.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Resonant on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group. The Foundry Services Group segment provides analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless and integrated device manufacturer semiconductor companies to manufacture a range of products, including display drivers, light emitting diode (LED) drivers, audio encoding and decoding devices, microcontrollers, touch screen controllers, RF switches, park distance control sensors for automotive, electronic tag memories, and power management semiconductors. The Standard Products Group segment offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in ultra-high definition, high definition, full high definition, LED, 3D and organic light emitting diodes televisions and displays, notebooks, and mobile communications and entertainment devices. This segment also offers power management semiconductor products, such as metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated gate bipolar transistors, converters, LED drivers, SSD PMIC products, and switching and linear regulators for televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, other consumer electronics, and consumer appliances, as well as for industrial applications. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers; original design manufacturers; and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors worldwide. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

