Reviewing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Etsy alerts:

97.2% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Etsy and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 8.76% 18.68% 5.51% Zillow Group -11.75% -9.76% -5.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $818.38 million 18.36 $95.89 million $0.76 166.61 Zillow Group $2.74 billion 5.27 -$305.36 million N/A N/A

Etsy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Etsy and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 2 16 0 2.79 Zillow Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $90.95, indicating a potential downside of 28.17%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.74%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Etsy.

Summary

Etsy beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.