Analyzing TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Xperi (OTCMKTS:XPER)

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xperi has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR $11.50 billion 3.77 $2.23 billion N/A N/A Xperi $280.07 million 3.42 -$62.53 million $2.56 7.41

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Xperi pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR N/A N/A N/A Xperi -5.31% 23.53% 12.54%

Summary

Xperi beats TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

