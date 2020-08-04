Analyzing Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) & NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Adobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $67.82 million 0.57 $8.58 million $0.74 4.35 Adobe $11.17 billion 19.23 $2.95 billion $6.56 68.29

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than NetSol Technologies. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 5.42% 4.79% 3.57% Adobe 30.72% 35.53% 17.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NetSol Technologies and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 7 21 0 2.75

Adobe has a consensus price target of $406.93, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Adobe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adobe is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats NetSol Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System that enables users to manage and maintain a contract; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) to automate and manage the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Digital that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Digital includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer, a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Drivemate Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, marketing automation, audience management, and video delivery and monetization solutions to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.