Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $184.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.95. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $8,645,163 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.