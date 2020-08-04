Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 45.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 376,927 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 221,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 167,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ecolab Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer
Ecolab Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for General Electric
Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for General Electric
ValuEngine Upgrades Lumber Liquidators to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades Lumber Liquidators to Hold
Korn Ferry Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share
Korn Ferry Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Rating Reiterated by Raymond James
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Rating Reiterated by Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report