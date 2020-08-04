Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus cut their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 45.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 376,927 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 34.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 221,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 167,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

