ValuEngine Upgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Hold

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
NYSE:LL opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
