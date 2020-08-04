ValuEngine Upgrades Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Hold

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE:LL opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

