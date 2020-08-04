Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.14. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Sidoti raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $33,301,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.42. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.