Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,941.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 122,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $501,831.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $556.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.20.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

