KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KREF. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE KREF opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 329.54, a current ratio of 329.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $924.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,396.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

