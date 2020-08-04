Analysts Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,900. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

