Barrington Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NYSE:KAI opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $80,897.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $586,059. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $21,347,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $6,007,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 431.5% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,376 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

