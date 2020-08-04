Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $125.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Medpace by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 66,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $7,198,811.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $67,133,923.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,153 shares of company stock valued at $77,389,817 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.