Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.20-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.20-5.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. UBS Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

