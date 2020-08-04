Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Corp Of America Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKG. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $95.95 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 34.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

