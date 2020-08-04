William Blair Weighs in on MSA Safety Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

MSA opened at $120.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.09. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.