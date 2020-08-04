Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Boosted by William Blair

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

OTIS opened at $63.21 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,706,000.

