Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

