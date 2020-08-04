Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.60. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 155,377 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 251,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 429,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.