Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $7.75. The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.93. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 189,378 shares traded.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

