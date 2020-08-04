Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $6.75 to $7.75. The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.93. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 189,378 shares traded.
CDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.
