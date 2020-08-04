Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $196.00. The stock had previously closed at $176.35, but opened at $176.65. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian shares last traded at $178.06, with a volume of 62,622 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 12.3% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 139.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Atlassian by 18.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.60.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

