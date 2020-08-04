Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.78. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 2,611,823 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 137,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

