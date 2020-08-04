MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.35, but opened at $39.78. MasTec shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 44,356 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $56,043,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

