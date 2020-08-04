Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 192,444 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDRX. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 277,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,511,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 80,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,057,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

