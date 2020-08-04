Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $51.38, 60,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,091,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

