2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $54.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 2U traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $47.68, 32,722 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,747,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,968,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,595 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 2U by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,086,000 after acquiring an additional 817,173 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in 2U by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 997,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 496,125 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

