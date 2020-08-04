GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Shares Up 0.5% on Analyst Upgrade

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) shares were up 0.5% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $2.80 to $2.90. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. GalianoGoldInc . traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 53,859 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,232,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $423.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.85.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile (NYSE:GAU)

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

