Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $290.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $255.85 and last traded at $254.65, approximately 13,306,444 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 22,181,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.67.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FB. BofA Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.37.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $13,175,384. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

