Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

