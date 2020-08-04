GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110,138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

