Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

