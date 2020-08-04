HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HONE has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of HONE opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Casey acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

