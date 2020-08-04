Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Up 0.1% After Dividend Announcement

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares were up 0.1% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $54.53 and last traded at $54.48, approximately 12,157 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 441,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,448. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $81,183,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after buying an additional 525,602 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

