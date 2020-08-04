Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $44.54 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 57674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMMU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 3.41.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

