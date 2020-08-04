Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $82.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Peloton traded as high as $71.40 and last traded at $70.31, with a volume of 65112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $5,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,132 shares of company stock valued at $21,256,758.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton by 1,574.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

