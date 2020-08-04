Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. On average, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 12,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $270,112.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,586 shares of company stock valued at $482,663. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 103.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 828.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 130,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 75.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 346,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

