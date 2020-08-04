Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $29.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avantor traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 3703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $747,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,761,317 shares of company stock worth $553,168,848. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.