Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 2333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

