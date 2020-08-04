Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $77.80, with a volume of 8316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.